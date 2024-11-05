In his opening address at the 2024 UAE Government Annual Meetings, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, emphasised the UAE leadership's commitment to ensuring a better life for its citizens and maintaining the nation's position as a leading global role model.

The meetings were held under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Gergawi noted that the UAE Government’s Annual Meetings serve as the primary national platform for UAE decision-makers to assess progress and strategies for the challenges and achievements of the coming year.

Al Gergawi said, “Today we meet as one team, as one nation drawing inspiration from the legacy of late Sheikh Zayed and working together to drive the stability and prosperity of our nation."

Al Gergawi stressed that the UAE, despite current situations and global shifts, remains steadfast in its principles, methodology, and values, guided by its leadership's vision.

Highlighting key government achievements, Al Gergawi noted, "In 2024, despite global trade growth of only 1.5%, the UAE achieved over 11% growth in foreign trade. Foreign direct investment (FDI) surged by 35%, placing the UAE second only to the USA in new FDI projects. Over the past three years, the number of trade licences has doubled to one million, and the UAE economy has achieved the top global ranking in economic stability index.”

Al Gergawi added that the UAE's achievements extend across all sectors, including nearly 134 million passengers passing through UAE airports, the operation of over 100 ports globally by national companies, and the full commercial operation of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

He attributed these accomplishments to the bold and resilient vision of the UAE leadership, which has established an actionable approach to enhancing the nation's preparedness. Al Gergawi noted, “The UAE ranks second globally in adaptability to change, fourth in government efficiency, seventh in competitiveness, and tenth in the global soft power index.”

In his address, Al Gergawi highlighted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's directive for the current government meetings to prioritize national identity, family, and artificial intelligence. This focus will be translated into actionable plans, policies, and initiatives for 2025.

He said, "Our foremost pillar is our national identity, preserving our values, language, heritage, and cultural influence. Without it, who are we? National identity is a top priority for our leadership, consistently emphasised by His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

“This year's annual meetings include a dedicated retreat to develop a comprehensive national identity plan, as well as a separate retreat focused on strengthening and supporting Emirati families, the cornerstone of our community.”

Regarding the importance of AI, Al Gergawi stated, “According to the Principles of the 50, the UAE's digital, technical, and scientific excellence will define its new development and economic frontiers. We are intensifying our efforts to become leaders in embracing future technologies, including integrating AI to enhance government efficiency and productivity. The meetings will include a dedicated retreat focused on this critical role of AI.”

Concluding his address, Al Gergawi showcased key accomplishments since the previous Annual Meetings. He stated, "Today, we see the results of our efforts from last year's meetings. Across strategic sectors like housing, education, healthcare, infrastructure, transportation, and the economy, 33 federal entities launched and implemented 121 transformative projects.

“Furthermore, with the launch of the foreign investor compass project, total foreign direct investment reached AED 828 billion by the end of last year."

He noted that the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, launched during the previous Annual Meetings, eliminated 3,000 unnecessary processes, reducing the time required for relevant procedures by 70%.

Al Gergawi said, “In just four years, we have updated over 75% of existing federal laws, enacted 38 new laws to address global shifts and technological advancements, and retracted approximately 100 outdated laws.”

The UAE Government’s Annual Meetings, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, bring together ministers, government representatives, and local decision-makers. Established in 2017, these meetings unify government efforts, fostering proactive planning and accelerated progress. Discussions involve all stakeholders in shaping the nation's vision, ultimately contributing to the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.