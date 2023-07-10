Muscat: At a cost of OMR 10 million, an agreement was signed to assign the Taqah Long Beach project to the executing company in the Wilayat of Taqah on Monday, July 10,2023.

Oman News Agency (ONA), reported that today, at the Crowne Plaza Resort Salalah, an agreement was signed to assign the Taqah Long Beach real estate project to the executing company in the Wilayat of Taqah in Dhofar Governorate.

The cost of the project of Al Zaid Real Estate Development Company is estimated at OMR 10 million , with a total area of ​​33 thousand square meters, while the project land area is 6500 square meters.

The project, which comes within the framework of the efforts made by the Office of the Wali of Taqah to develop the investment and tourism sector in the wilayat consists of a complex that includes seven floors, including 200 housing units, a sports club, a meeting room, a five-star restaurant, a number of commercial activities, and various services for guests.

The signing of the agreement was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Tarik bin Khalid Al Hinai, Governor of Taqah.