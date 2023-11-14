The General Administration of Customs has activated the automatic link with the Central Bank of Kuwait, as part of the development approach that will affect all customs sectors. The administration explained this step comes in accordance with the directives of the Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Abdullah Al-Sharhan in line with the the country’s aspirations towards digital transformation and linking government institutions.

The admin added that this link will facilitate procedures and enhance the customs supervisory role at all customs ports, through the comprehensive development of import and export mechanisms for cash currencies and precious metals. The regulatory processes for declaration and auditing have also been re-engineered and all their operations have been digitalized to enhance the effectiveness of the customs regulatory role in monitoring and auditing such operations, which contributes to communicating all customs data on the trade movement in exports and imports of currencies and precious metals.

These operational steps are also part of the development approach that will take place in all sectors of the General Administration of Customs so that such projects will contribute to developing the economy and enhancing the competitiveness of trade across Kuwait’s borders.

