Around 22.40 million travellers passed through Abu Dhabi's airports in 2023, including 11.10 million arrivals and 11.30 million departures.

The Indian subcontinent topped origins with about 3.20 million travellers, followed by Western Europe with 1.90 million and Asia with 1.70 million, according to a report by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

India also led destinations with around 3.50 million travellers, while South America had 1.90 million departures, and Asia 1.70 million, the report found.

In 2023, Al Ain International Airport saw 51,067 arrivals and 43,945 departures, with 1,763 passengers transiting through the airport and 1,011 through Zayed International Airport.

Aircraft traffic across the emirate's airports showed a 27.80% increase in 2023, with Zayed International Airport handling 141,225 flights compared to 110,536 in 2022.

Al Ain International Airport recorded 8,409 flights last year, up from 7,598 in a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

