RIYADH — The Saudi security forces have busted a four-member criminal gang, who engaged in transporting and giving shelter to 36 violators of the Border Security Law, in the Riyadh region.

The violators included 33 Ethiopian nationals and three Yemenis, one of whom was in possession of firearms, live ammunition, sums of money and GPS devices.



The Public Security revealed that the Criminal Investigation and Research Department under the Riyadh Police, in coordination with the security authorities, was able to dismantle the activity of the criminal network. They consisted of three Saudi citizens and a Yemeni illegal resident. The gang members were arrested from a house and a rest house in the city of Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir governorate. Two vehicles used for transportation from the Jazan and Asir regions were seized. The arrested illegals were referred to the competent authorities, while those who transported and harbored them were transferred to the Public Prosecution.



The Riyadh police spokesman reiterated that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of the Border Security Law or transports them within the Kingdom, or provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any way, will be penalized without any leniency.

The penalties include a maximum jail term of 15 years, fines up to SR1 million, and confiscation of the means of transportation and housing used for shelter, in addition to publicizing their names in the local media at their own expense.



He urged the public to report about violators of the residency, work and border security regulations through contacting the numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and over the numbers of 999 and 996 in the rest of the Saudi regions.

