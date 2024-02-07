Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>$100bln untapped trade a...
TRADE

$100bln untapped trade across India-MENAT corridor: HSBC

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Investors and corporates in India and across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye (MENAT) are set for a decade of accelerated opportunity

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 7, 2024
INDIAMIDDLE EASTTRADE
PHOTO
Investors and corporates in India and across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye (MENAT) are set for a decade of accelerated opportunity, according to a new report by HSBC.
‘India-MENAT Corridor Outlook: Harnessing Natural Synergies’ considers the current state of trade and investment and the key growth opportunities between India and five countries in MENAT: Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and the UAE.
Patricia Gomes, regional head (Commercial Banking, Middle East North Africa and Turkiye –MENAT), HSBC Bank Middle East, said: “Buoyed by strong mutual interests, solid economic fundamentals and enduring historical ties, corporates and investors are looking at an extensive set of opportunities in both directions.”
The Middle East’s ambitious transformation plans, and the region’s youthful demographics – more than half of whom are under 30 years age – are attracting Indian investment, at pace.
Data from the International Trade Centre (ITC) and HSBC analysis show an estimated $61bn export opportunity for India to the key MENAT markets, with top destinations including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.
India’s increasing strengths as a food and agricultural producer and exporter are re-positioning the India-GCC trade and investments relationship. Technology developments are transforming the GCC's food and agriculture industry, and considerable sums are being invested to promote food security; the India-UAE Food Corridor has seen over $7bn of investment since plans were initiated in 2019.
The Indian diaspora in the GCC is deepening regional capital, talent and technology ties. Around 8.8mn non-resident Indians (NRIs) now reside in the GCC, and represent the largest real estate investors in Dubai, overtaking British expats.
Outside of the GCC, India continues to do lucrative business in new areas of the economy with the other countries of the MENAT.
In Egypt, Indian companies are investing in green hydrogen and electric vehicles, as well as in more traditional sectors such as food industries, chemicals, and tourism. India's automobile companies are also present in Turkiye, where Indian manufacturers have also poured investments into the packaging materials industry.

India’s strong economic fundamentals are attracting MENAT corporates, expanding trading relationships overseas, with estimated export potential over $51bn from key MENAT countries into India.
Understanding India's expansive physical landscape is also helping MENAT corporates to narrow down their investment opportunities. Tier-1 cities are key drivers of India’s economic growth; just six of these eight cities contributed 28% of India’s GDP in 2022. However, India’s Tier-2 cities hold much potential too.
Gomes added: “India’s Tier-2 cities are an untapped opportunity for MENAT corporates considering lower operational costs, niches for specific industrial activities, or shifting ancillary operations.”
While India is still a close trading partner for the MENAT region in goods such as spices, gold, and textiles, the South Asian country is also rising in global prominence in manufacturing, technology, and science.
India’s digital economy presents multiple opportunities for MENAT corporates, underpinned by strong growth forecasts from 0.5% share of GDP in 2010 to 13% by 2030.
The trade and investment relationship between India and MENAT are set to increase also because of free trade agreements.
Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, CEO, HSBC in Qatar said: “Qatar offers good opportunities for more trade and investment by both corporates and investors from India. Our team of local expertise are dedicated to serving businesses and investors to reach their growth ambitions."
Ajay Sharma, country head (Commercial Banking) HSBC India, said, “As free trade agreements and bilateral agreements ramp up between India and MENAT countries, global supply chains are being reshaped, and trade policies for the green transition are adapted. Now is the time for corporates and investors along the India-MENAT Corridor to explore the latent potential for further collaboration.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

AID

UAE welcomes 10th group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients

UAE welcomes 10th group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients
UAE welcomes 10th group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients
LOGISTICS

Bahri Logistics and GDC Middle East sign deal

Bahri Logistics and GDC Middle East sign deal
Bahri Logistics and GDC Middle East sign deal
HOSPITALITY

Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences opens in Jewel of Creek

Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences opens in Jewel of Creek
Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences opens in Jewel of Creek
AID

KSrelief, WHO join forces to bolster health response in Gaza

KSrelief, WHO join forces to bolster health response in Gaza
KSrelief, WHO join forces to bolster health response in Gaza
WEATHER

UAE weather alert: Residents warned of heavy rain, lightning, possible hail in some areas

UAE weather alert: Residents warned of heavy rain, lightning, possible hail in some areas
UAE weather alert: Residents warned of heavy rain, lightning, possible hail in some areas
TRUCE

Hamas proposal calls for 135-day ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, talks to end war

Hamas proposal calls for 135-day ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, talks to end war
Hamas proposal calls for 135-day ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, talks to end war
IPO

MENA witnesses 48 IPOs raising $10.7bln in 2023

MENA witnesses 48 IPOs raising $10.7bln in 2023
MENA witnesses 48 IPOs raising $10.7bln in 2023
DIPLOMACY

Saudi cabinet underlines importance of relations with Kuwait

Saudi cabinet underlines importance of relations with Kuwait
Saudi cabinet underlines importance of relations with Kuwait
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE’s LuLu Group invites pitches for $1bln IPO – Bloomberg

2.

Egyptian pound forecast to drop to least 55/$ by year-end

3.

Sovereign wealth funds lead Middle East M&As – Bain & Co

4.

Global Islamic Liquidity Management Report 2023: Building a Robust and Resilient Ecosystem

5.

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties to deploy $1.4bln in office and hospitality assets

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM opens New York office

2

Philippines exporters urged to strengthen trade relations with India

3

Dubai set for largest Gulfood; to draw record 5,500 firms

4

Abu Dhabi Chamber launches Advocacy Hub

5

UAE, Greece sign agreement to advance development of digital infrastructure

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth
Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

LATEST VIDEO

SWF

VIDEO: Sovereign wealth funds lead Middle East M&As – Bain & Co

VIDEO: Sovereign wealth funds lead Middle East M&As – Bain & Co
VIDEO: Sovereign wealth funds lead Middle East M&As – Bain & Co

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi-listed Multiply 2023 FY net profit plummets to $150.2mln

Abu Dhabi-listed Multiply 2023 FY net profit plummets to $150.2mln
Abu Dhabi-listed Multiply 2023 FY net profit plummets to $150.2mln
EQUITIES

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise pivots to $351mln profit

EQUITIES

Saudi Savola Q4 net profit more than doubles; tops estimate

IPO

Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills Company to sell 30% stake via IPO

LATEST NEWS
1

Indian LNG imports to jump to 150mln tons by 2030 -Petronet LNG exec

2

UAE welcomes 10th group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients

3

Bahri Logistics and GDC Middle East sign deal

4

Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences opens in Jewel of Creek

5

Damac unveils new amenities at Dubai residential community

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds