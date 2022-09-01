DUBAI - The UK is providing further urgent life-saving support to Pakistan following devastating floods that have left a third of the country underwater, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced Thursday.

Humanitarian support totalling GBP15 million from the UK will help provide shelter and essential supplies to people across the country. The flooding has affected more than 33 million people, with 1,100 lives lost. The latest funding announced by the Foreign Secretary comes after the UK provided GBP1.5 million to the disaster last weekend, said a press release issued by the British Embassy in the UAE.

Following the launch of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Pakistan Floods Appeal on 1st September 2022, the UK Government has announced it will match pound for pound the first GBP5 million of public donations, as part of today’s total GBP15 million pledge.

The rest of the UK funding of GBP10 million announced today will go to international aid agencies on the ground to help them respond to people’s immediate needs, including through providing water, sanitation, shelter, protecting women and girls. It will also support families to repair their homes and maintain their livelihoods.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, "The UK stands with Pakistan, as tens of millions of people face devastating floods, which have left a third of the country – an area roughly the size of the UK - underwater.

"As a major humanitarian donor, we will do all we can to get life-saving aid to the most vulnerable, including through this GBP15 million package of support."

The Government of Pakistan and the UN launched a joint appeal on 30 August for US$160 million to help the long-term recovery. Early estimates of the damage suggest that it will have a US$10 billion impact.

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK Minister of State for South and Central Asia, said, "We are seeing first-hand the tragic effects of climate change and the impact it is having on millions of people across the country. The UK is working around the clock with the Pakistan authorities to determine what support is required in the short-term and longer-term.

"We are also working at pace with international organisations working directly on the ground to help victims of the disaster. These include the United Nations and World Bank. We will continue to work hand in hand with the international community to garner the best possible global support package for Pakistan to recover."