India's largest lender State Bank of India expects minimal impact on its capital ratios from the tighter rules imposed by the central bank for personal loans, its chairman told Reuters in a phone interview.

The impact of the increased risk weight on personal loans, including credit cards, will be 55-60 basis points, Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Friday.

(Reporting by Ira Dugal; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)