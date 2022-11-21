Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a sixth straight session on Monday, as losses in energy and consumer staples stocks offset a near 3% gain in industrial conglomerate Expolanka Holdings.

* The CSE All-Share index fell 0.52% to a near four-month low of 7,777.02, registering its longest losing streak since early June.

* Meanwhile, data released after market hours on Monday showed crisis-hit Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index slowed year-on-year to 70.6% in October after a record 73.7% jump in September.

* Sri Lanka's stock market has fallen in every trading session since President Ranil Wickremesinghe unveiled a budget last week, with analysts saying they expected more targeted policies.

* In Monday's session, conglomerate Carson Cumberbatch Plc and energy company Lanka IOC PLC were the biggest drags, falling 9.4% and 3.8%, respectively.

* Trading volume fell to 36.1 million shares from about 49.4 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover was 1.2 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.31 million), compared with 1.44 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 40.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.2 billion rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 363.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)



