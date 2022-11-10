Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, supported by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index rose 0.35% to 8,322.62, exchange data showed.

* The new government of Sri Lanka will unveil the 2023 budget on Monday focused on raising revenue, implementing tax reforms and fiscal consolidation to secure an IMF bailout package.

* The government has already planned to increase personal and corporate income tax to 30% from 24%. However, reducing expenditure is likely to be tricky, given Sri Lanka's large public workforce and high debt.

* Conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC and financial service provider LOLC Finance PLC were the top boosts on Thursday, rising 3.1% and 1.5%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to about 67 million shares from 39.3 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover was 2.33 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.44 million), according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading stocks worth 1.17 billion rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 2.29 billion rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 362.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)



