Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in industrials and financials stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 0.36% at 11,724.22, closing higher for an eighth straight session.

* John Keells Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 78.9 million shares from 105.5 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 2.73 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.54 million) from 3 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 656.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.63 billion rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 319.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)




