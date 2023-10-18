Sri Lanka is close to reaching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to get funding, as it also assesses debt restructuring terms from foreign holders of its dollar bonds, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing the country's junior Finance Minister Shehan Semasinghe.

"There are discussions on revenue and other clarifications are being made," Semasinghe told Bloomberg, adding, "We are confident of reaching a staff level agreement soon."

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)