Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, laid the foundation stone for Al Reeh Al Mursala Village in the Puttalam region of the Republic of Sri Lanka.

The project, launched as part of a wider humanitarian initiative, includes the construction of 50 homes, a mosque that accommodates 200 worshippers, a healthcare centre, and various essential service facilities designed to support the wellbeing of the local community.

In addition to launching the village project, Sheikh Sultan also inaugurated a fully equipped mobile medical clinic, aimed at delivering emergency medical services and conducting routine health screenings.

The mobile unit will serve residents of Al Reeh Al Mursala and neighbouring villages, significantly improving access to healthcare in remote and underserved areas.

This initiative is supported by the Al Reeh Al Mursala programme, developed and broadcast by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) in partnership with Sharjah Charity International.

He affirmed that the charitable projects implemented in Sri Lanka are a result of this strong collaboration, and are a continuation of Sharjah’s commitment to spreading humanitarian values and supporting those in need globally.

"These efforts reflect the directives and vision of HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who continuously encourages acts of compassion and extending support to vulnerable communities," he stated.

The Al Reeh Al Mursala Village will include 50 solar-powered homes, a mosque, a health centre, a children’s park, a sewing centre, and a clean water well. A mobile clinic will provide flexible, accessible healthcare.

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, described the Sri Lanka projects as a new milestone for the Al Reeh Al Mursala programme.

Broadcast annually during Ramadan, the initiative supports the construction of vital infrastructure such as villages, schools, and hospitals.

