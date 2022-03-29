ABU DHABI: Aiming to strengthen trade and commerce partnerships, a high-profile Indian delegation, comprising government officials, successful corporations, venture capital funds and tech unicorns, visited Abu Dhabi to accelerate the growth of the startup ecosystems in both countries and identify cross-border growth and investment opportunities.

Held at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the Forum saw eminent industry leaders including Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM , senior government officials from India, and major funds and unicorns such as OyoRooms, Zomato, EaseMyTrip, eduTech Byju.

Delegates from both the Indian and Abu Dhabi teams discussed how Abu Dhabi and India can work more effectively together to achieve greater growth and capitalise on market opportunities, in areas including access to capital and investment, technology, talent development, progressive regulations, and world-class infrastructure.

The forum underscores the strengthening of the economic and cultural relationship between the UAE and India. Delegates learnt about the opportunities that Abu Dhabi has to offer for the business and investment community in India and discussed the future of business and commerce for both countries.

Highlighting Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive investment destination, the Chairman of ADGM said that successful and emerging SMEs and startups have called Abu Dhabi and ADGM their "home" and base camp for flourishing and sustainable growth. Abu Dhabi has also been the chosen destination for professionals to work and the city for families to thrive.

As an international financial centre based on the common law jurisdiction, ADGM has been the preferred business and investment destination for thousands of brands and global companies, in just a brief period of six years.

ADGM has given its partners, investors and registered firms an innovative and stable growth environment and platform to achieve their business strategies and access the investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi and across the MENA region.