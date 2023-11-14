Saudi Arabia has shown interest in acquiring stakes in Pakistan's Reko Diq gold and copper mine, an official of the South Asian nation said on Tuesday.

The government has hired a global adviser to value the mine's stakes, Jahanzeb Khan, the prime minister's adviser on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), told journalists.

He did not identify the adviser.

The valuation is due to be completed by Dec. 25, he said, adding that Islamabad will enter talks with Riyadh after the valuation is completed.

The Reko Diq mines are in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province which borders Afghanistan and Iran. Mining experts believe they contain some of the world's largest copper and gold reserves.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; writing by Asif Shahzad; editing by Jason Neely)



