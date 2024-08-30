ISLAMABAD: The Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative continues to attract significant investment from overseas Pakistanis, with the latest figures showing a total of $357 million invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The State Bank of Pakistan's latest data also reveals that the number of RDA accounts has crossed 723,000, with total remittances exceeding $8.4 billion. These figures demonstrate its success in providing convenient and secure financial access for overseas Pakistanis, fostering financial inclusion and attracting valuable investment to the country.