Muscat – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) hosted the Oman–Pakistan Business Forum on Tuesday to deepen cooperation and joint investment between the private sectors of the two countries.

Attended by senior officials, diplomats and business leaders, the forum focused on projects supporting economic diversification and creating a favourable environment for new investments.

Hamoud bin Salem al Saadi, Second Deputy Chairman of OCCI, H E Naveed Safdar Bokhari, Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman, and Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice-President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and head of the Pakistani delegation, led the discussions.

Sectors highlighted for collaboration included food security, ICT, education, textiles, healthcare, construction, travel and tourism, automotive, import-export and sporting goods.

Saadi said, “The forum aims to strengthen bridges of cooperation and partnership between Oman and Pakistan, opening broader horizons for economic, trade and investment integration. It reflects the strong will to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic field, and provides a continuous avenue for bilateral engagement between two nations with deep historical ties.”

