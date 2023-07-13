NEW DELHI - India's capital New Delhi on Wednesday began evacuating hundreds of residents over the risk of flooding as record rainfall has swelled water levels in a river that runs through the city, Reuters reported, citing its chief minister.

The Yamuna River has already risen above the "danger mark" and submerged a few adjoining areas in the capital of 20 million people, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that the water levels had surged to a 45-year high.

On Wednesday, people living in makeshift houses next to the river put their belongings on bikes and tractors and moved to some of the 2,500 relief camps set up in the city.

"The water level is continuing to rise and there is a flood-like situation at present... it is likely to rise further," Kejriwal told reporters as he asked those living near the river to evacuate their homes.