India’s Jet Airways is gearing up to take to Indian skies by October 2022, Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was quoted as saying by Indian media.

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the winning bidder for bankrupt Jet Airways, led by Dubai-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, is also planning two-class facilities for flyers, reported India Today, citing media reports.

There will be business class under which flyers will be offered free meals and other premium services.

The resumption of services will come after a hiatus of more than three years, the report said, noting that Jet Airways stopped services in April 2019 after being caught up in financial trouble.