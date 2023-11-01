India's No.2 software-services exporter Infosys Ltd has asked some of its employees to work from office 10 days a month, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The news comes at a time when companies across the globe are reversing or modifying their "remote work" policies that were put in place at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, citing reasons ranging from higher efficiency to better collaboration.

Infosys, which declined to comment on the news, has intimated certain entry and mid-level staff via e-mail about the change that will take effect from Nov. 20.

The move will not affect all employees.

"We are very clear that we want to remain flexible with our employees. Having said that, every quarter, every week we are seeing more and more employees back into the campus and we believe this will continue," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said at a post-earning conference call on Oct. 12.

Last week, the company's co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy courted controversy by urging young Indians to work 70 hours a week for the development of the country.

Larger rival Tata Consultancy Services has already asked workers to return to the office for five days a week.

Tech giants Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have also told workers to work from office for at least a few days every week. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan)



