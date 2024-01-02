PHOTO
Vodafone Idea is not in talks to tie-up with billionaire Elon Musk's satellite internet unit Starlink, the Indian telecom operator said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
