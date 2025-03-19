India's proposed 12% tax on steel imports was less than the industry had expected, but will give some relief from an influx of cheap Chinese imports, executives said on Wednesday.

Despite being the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, India shipped in record quantities of steel from China, South Korea and Japan in the first 10 months of the financial year that started in April.

Its Directorate General of Trade Remedies, part of the federal trade ministry, said late on Tuesday it had proposed a 12% safeguard duty on steel imports for 200 days to "eliminate the serious injury and threat thereof to the domestic industry".

With Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy saying last month the country could impose a 15%-25% tax on steel from China because of the "serious challenge" to domestic producers from cheap imports, that missed industry expectations.

"The industry was hoping that it would be more than 15%," one executive at a leading steelmaker, who declined to be named, said. "But at least the government has decided to move in the direction of acting on imports."

India is yet to formally decide on the imposition of the tax, but the steel industry is hopeful the measure will rein in unbridled imports.

"This proposed duty is half of what we were expecting, but something is better than nothing," said a senior executive at a major mill, also declining to be named.

India became a net importer of finished steel in the fiscal year ending March 2024, and shipments from China have steadily risen since then.

Some of India's smaller mills have had to scale down operations and consider job cuts as a result of the import surge, Reuters reported in December.

The new tax will help producers of long steel products to raise prices by 2-3%, said Nitin Kabra, director of marketing at Maharashtra-based producer Bhagyalaxmi Rolling Mill.

The DGTR said the measures would be at a level adequate to ward off trade diversion following the imposition of import barriers from the U.S. and other countries.

"This safeguard duty, if implemented, will bring some relief from imports and help us be competitive," said Adarsh Garg, chairman and managing director at northern Indian state Punjab's Jogindra Group.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Jan Harvey)