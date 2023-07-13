NEW DELHI - Together with the UAE, India hopes to accelerate climate action to bring about energy transition, the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

In a statement, Modi reminded Indians that the UAE will be hosting United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) from the end of November to mid-December. India hopes to strengthen global cooperation in implementing the Paris Climate Agreement together with the UAE in this context.

“I also look forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation towards accelerating climate action to facilitate the energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement,” Modi added.