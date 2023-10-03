India will manage if the price of oil goes above $100 per barrel even though such a price would not be in "anyone's interest," the country's petroleum minister said on Tuesday at a conference in Abu Dhabi.

"If the price goes above $100, this thing is not going to be in the interest of either producing country or anyone’s interest. You will have large organised chaos, Hardeep Singh Puri said without elaborating.

"I hope it doesn’t go above $100 ... you should not be worrying about the impact on India. India will manage. India is a large economy. It has a lot of domestic production. We'll cut back, we'll do something ... I would worry about what happens to other parts of the developing world." (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Tala Ramadan and Louise Heavens)



