New Delhi: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Congressman Michael McCaul on Wednesday. He appreciated their "strong and continued" support for the strategic partnership between India and the US.

The US Congressional delegation includes former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, US Representatives - Gregory Meeks, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Ami Bera and Jim McGovern.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleasure to meet with the bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by @RepMcCaul. Thank @SpeakerPelosi, @RepGregoryMeeks, @RepMMM, @NMalliotakis, @RepBera and @RepMcGovern for joining. Appreciate their strong and continued support for the strategic partnership."

The US Congressional delegation, which arrived in India on Tuesday, was received by officials of the Central Tibetan Administration at Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Airport. Upon arrival, the US lawmakers headed to Dharamshala to meet Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

On Wednesday, the high-level US Congressional delegation, led by US Congressman Michael McCaul, met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamshala.

Before meeting the Dalai Lama, the US delegates attended a public felicitation programme at the main Tibetan temple. The disciples of the Dalai Lama were also seen in the temple complex this morning.

Children performed and displayed Tibetan culture at the felicitation ceremony in the courtyard of the Tsuglagkhang Complex in Dharamshala.

During their meeting at his residence in Dharamshala today, McCaul presented Dalai Lama with a framed copy of The Resolve Tibet Act, a bipartisan bill passed by the US Congress to enhance US support for Tibet.

Last week, the US Congress passed a bill urging Beijing to re-engage with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to peacefully resolve their dispute over the status and governance of Tibet.

The legislation rejects Beijing's stance that Tibet has been part of China since ancient times and urges China to "cease its propagation of disinformation about the history of Tibet, the Tibetan people, and Tibetan institutions, including that of the Dalai Lama," Radio Free Asia reported.

The Dalai Lama presented Buddha Statue to Pelosi at the end of the meeting with the US Congressional delegation, the office of the Dalai Lama said.

The members of the US Congressional delegation also posed for a group photo with the Tibetan spiritual leader after their meeting.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

