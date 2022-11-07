BENGALURU - Interglobe Aviation Ltd , the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, said on Monday it had grounded around 30 aircraft, or around 10% of its fleet, due to global supply chain disruptions.

"While it is our immediate priority to deploy adequate capacity to serve our customers, we are actively engaged with our OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners to work on mitigation measures that should ensure the continuity of our network and operations," the company said.

The airline had a fleet of 279 aircraft as of end of September.

IndiGo said it was evaluating slowing down re-deliveries through lease extensions, exploring the re-induction of aircraft into the fleet, and evaluating wet lease options to mitigate the disruptions.

In a 'wet lease' arrangement, the lessor maintains operational control of flights while providing aircraft and crew.

IndiGo on Friday posted a bigger loss for the second quarter, hit by higher fuel prices and foreign exchange losses, but said it was optimistic about returning to operational profitability in the current quarter.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)