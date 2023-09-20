India's foreign ministry on Wednesday appealed to all Indian nationals in Canada and those contemplating travel there to "exercise utmost caution."

India's government has rejected Canada's suspicions that New Delhi's agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada. The issue has worsened already poor relations between the two members of the G20 grouping, as each expelled one of the other's diplomats this week. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta, Rupam Jain; editing by Christina Fincher)



