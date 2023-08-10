NEW DELHI: India’s naval frontline platform, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Visakhapatnam, arrived in Port Rashid in Dubai yesterday as part of a Gulf tour, the Indian Ministry of Defence has announced.

INS Visakhapatnam, along with another naval frontline platform, INS Trikand, will be in Dubai till 11th August under the Command of Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty, Flag Officer Commanding India’s Western Fleet, the Ministry said in a press release today.

“During the visit, the two ships will undertake professional interactions in the UAE on various elements of maritime operations and share best practices aimed at enhancing cooperation and strengthening ties between the two navies.”

The press release added that “the current visit shall further enhance maritime partnership between the two countries and foster a common understanding of the security challenges in the region.”

INS Visakhapatnam was in Muscat on a three-day port call until 2nd August during which various naval cooperation events were conducted with the Royal Navy of Oman.

The ship’s visit coincided with a visit to Oman by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of India’s Naval Staff, from 31st July to 2nd August.

“The visit was aimed to consolidate existing bilateral defence relations and high-level discussions with the military leadership of the Sultanate of Oman,” the Indian Ministry said.



WAM reporter - India