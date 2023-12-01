The Indian economy grew faster than expected in the July-September quarter at 7.6 percent, official data released Thursday showed, results hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The GDP growth numbers for Q2 display the resilience and strength of the Indian economy in the midst of such testing times globally," Modi said in a statement.

"We are committed to ensuring fast paced growth to create more opportunities, rapid eradication of poverty and improving 'Ease Of Living' for our people."

The economy had recorded 7.8 percent growth for the last quarter, from April to June.

Last month, the World Bank said India will stay on track as one of the world's fastest-growing economies thanks to strong domestic demand and investment helping it weather inflation and challenging global conditions.

Like other countries, India has been buffeted by global headwinds including tightening financial conditions and the effects of the war in Ukraine on global food and oil markets.

Its economy nonetheless grew 7.2 percent in the last financial year, the second-highest among G20 countries.

As per World Bank estimates, India's GDP growth for the current financial year stood at 6.3 percent.

India overtook Britain last year to become the world's fifth-largest economy and recently surpassed China to become the most populous country.