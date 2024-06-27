Indian banks' gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio has continued to improve, slipping to a multi-year low of 2.8% at the end of March 2024 from 3.2% at end of September, a report released by the central bank on Thursday showed.

The banks' net bad loans ratio declined to 0.6% at end-March from 0.8% at end-September.

The Financial Stability Report, which is published bi-annually by the Reserve Bank of India, includes contributions from all financial sector regulators in the country.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Siddhi Nayank; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



