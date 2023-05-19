PHOTO
India plans to mandate the use of 1% sustainable aviation fuels for airlines by 2025, the country's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
