NEW DELHI: India is to have the second largest metro network in the world, according to Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs.

Puri told Members of Parliament attached to his Ministry’s Consultative Committee that 874 kilometers of metro rail is currently operational in 20 cities across India.

Another 986 kilometers of metro rail are under construction in more cities. “India is well on its way to having the second largest metro network of the world.”

At present, China has the world’s largest number of metro systems in the world. City-wise, Shanghai has the world's longest metro network and the highest annual rider-ship at 2.83 billion trips.

Puri said the government was unwavering in its commitment to strengthen India’s urban transport network. To complement metro rail service, India’s cabinet has approved plans for augmenting city bus systems by deploying 10,000 electric buses on a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

India will soon have a “One Nation One Card” facility for the entire country to enable seamless travel through metro, bus, rail and other public transport operations. It will be through an indigenously developed National Common Mobility Card, Puri told the Committee.