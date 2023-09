MUMBAI - India's federal government has re-appointed M. Rajeshwar Rao as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) deputy governor for one year with effect from Oct. 9, or until further orders, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Rao was appointed as the deputy governor of the RBI in October 2020 for a period of three years.

He is currently in charge of the department of regulation, communication, enforcement, legal and risk management in the RBI.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Varun H K)