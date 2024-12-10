NEW DELHI: The nascent India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) can be a gateway for India's remote North East region with the world, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has said.

“India presented its vision of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor to the world last year. Now the IMEC would connect India’s North East internationally, Modi said at a cultural festival bringing together the richness of the region.

He said IMEC would complement the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway towards South East Asia and a sprawling north-bound tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, expanding connectivity in a part of the world which was hitherto not easily accessible.

Geographical Indication-tagged products from the region are now finding their way to markets around the world, India’s Ministry of Development of North-East Region said on this occasion.

These include aromatic ginger with healing properties traditionally grown in Arunachal Pradesh and one of the hottest chillies in the world, grown in Nagaland.



