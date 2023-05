India's fiscal deficit for the financial year ended March 31 touched 17.3 trillion rupees ($209.46 billion) and settled at 98.7% of the revised annual estimate, government data showed on Wednesday.

The fiscal deficit met targetted 6.4% of GDP, as per the government statement. ($1 = 82.7438 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)