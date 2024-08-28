NEW DELHI-- India and Brazil on Tuesday discussed bilateral ties and global geopolitical developments as part of 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission held in New Delhi.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a statement at his official X account that he co-chaired the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission with Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira which he termed as fruitful and comprehensive.

"Took stock of our bilateral ties, including our cooperation in trade, defence, energy and biofuels, health, sustainable agriculture, space, connectivity, technology and furthering business linkages," the statement said.

He added that both sides exchanged views on global geopolitical developments and the shared concerns and aspirations of the Global South.

Jaishankar also reiterated New Delhi's continued support to Brazil's G20 presidency while stressing the importance of advancing engagement of both the countries in BRICS, IBSA, G20 and the UN.

An earlier statement from the Ministry of External Affairs had said that multifaceted relationship rooted in shared values connects both the countries.

It also expressed hope that the current visit of Vieira will help further strengthen the strategic partnership established in 2006 in addition to finding new avenues of cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral arena.

