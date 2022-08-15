Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman, Transworld Group

On the occasion of 75th Anniversary of India Independence Day, it is with great pleasure that we present to you the Transworld Group. Founded in 1977 by late R. Sivaswamy, his guiding principles of Quality, Service and Commitment to Excellence have served the Group well and helped us build a solid platform. We now look forward to the future with confidence to be an enabler of global trade and strive to achieve our higher purpose of delivering prosperity to humanity.

Transworld Group is a global shipping and logistics conglomerate, operating through our strong network of global offices spread across Middle East, India and Indian subcontinent, US, and Far East, with over 1,000+ experienced professionals. Headquartered in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Dubai, UAE), with its global offices combined with strong network partners world over today, Transworld offers a one-stop solution with over four decades of expertise to all our customers for their shipping and logistics needs. Transworld Group is a leading shipping and logistics group with an expertise that covers the complete range of end-to-end solutions from ship owning, ship management, agency, multi-modal logistics solutions, projects, aviation, warehousing, fulfilment, e-commerce, first mile to last mile service, integrated digital solutions.

With a fleet of 25 bulk and container vessels and warehousing operations in Gulf, Americas and the Indian subcontinent, Transworld Group takes pride in providing customised solutions to their customers. We are also looking at enhancing our global footprint in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Far East. So, be it through our asset-owning or asset-light businesses, we are focused on serving our customers better. Our focus is on becoming a complete solutions provider for our customers.

A goal we have set ourselves at the Transworld Group where we have taken a pledge that we will work towards being a carbon-neutral organization by 2043. To reach that aim, over the next few years, we will start with focusing on reducing our greenhouse gas emissions across all businesses and locations. Additionally, we are committed to strengthening data security and building a more diverse and inclusive workspace. But we plan to meet these goals in a more measurable manner.

Besides United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), we are also following the United Nations Global Compact initiative and we have applied for certification from CDP, a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for companies, investors and cities, etc.

It is a continuous learning curve as ESG is always a work in progress and value creation has always been an integral part of the Transworld Group DNA. We believe that businesses can thrive only if the society and environment prosper alongside. And as far as Transworld is concerned, social responsibility and connecting with people have always been the philosophy of our organisation where our main aim is to create and deliver prosperity to our employees and to every stakeholder associated with our group. This is how we have been able to maintain and nurture all our relationships over the years.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

