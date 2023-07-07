KARACHI, Pakistan - The International Monetary Fund is seeking support of Pakistan's political parties, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, for a recently announced $3 billion bailout programme, an IMF official said in a statement on Friday.

The IMF's resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement that the meetings with political parties were to "seek assurances of their support for the key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program ahead of the approaching national elections."

Pakistan is scheduled to hold national elections by early November. The new bailout programme, a nine-month stand-by arrangement, is going to be taken up by the lender's board on July 12.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Toby Chopra)