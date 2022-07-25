ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains left seven people dead and swept away dozens of houses in north-western Pakistan, German press agency (dpa) reported.

More than three dozen houses in Kohistan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were washed away by the flash floods leaving hundreds of people homeless, Taimur Ali, a spokesperson for the provincial disaster management authority said.

At least seven people were killed in rain related incidents across the country, according to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The death toll from more than five weeks of heavy rains across the country has now reached 310, according to the NDMA.

Meteorological officials said the rains were expected to continue few more days.