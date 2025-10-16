Gitex, the world’s largest tech and AI events network, will mark its debut in India with the inaugural Gitex Ai India in April 2027 in Bengaluru, it was revealed at the Gitex Global in Dubai.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International, the event will be held in strategic partnership with the Government of Karnataka’s Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, K-TECH, and Startup Karnataka.

Gitex Ai India 2027 is set to amplify the opportunities for cross-border capital inflows, trade collaborations and knowledge exchange, positioning India as a central force in the next wave of technological and economic transformation.

A new GITEX frontier

As supply chains realign worldwide, India has set an ambitious target to propel AI, semiconductor, and electronics manufacturing sector beyond $500 billion by 2030, with Gitex Ai India serving as a catalytic global platform for industries at the forefront of this transformation.

The country has the world’s third largest concentration of unicorns, with the rise underpinned by national programmes – the Indian Government’s Vision, Viksit Bharat 2047 identifying tech as a core pillar of its $40 trillion economy by 2047, and IndiaAI Mission fast-tracking sovereign AI models in governance, healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Powering India’s tech rise is Karnataka, the country’s undisputed tech powerhouse. The state accounts for 42% of the country’s software exports and is home to the largest number of unicorns in India. With its deep talent base, research ecosystem, and global connectivity, Karnataka is the natural anchor for the inaugural Gitex Ai India 2027 edition.

Dr Manjula N, IAS, Secretary, Department of Electronics, Information Technology/Biotechnology and Science and Technology, and Department of Rural Development, added: “Welcoming Gitex Ai India to Karnataka is a defining moment for our state and for the nation. Karnataka has long been at the forefront of India’s technology leadership, nurturing the country’s strongest startup ecosystem. Hosting Gitex here is not just a recognition of our state’s legacy, but an opportunity to connect our innovation with the world and attract new partnerships that define the next era of digital India.”

Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre, and CEO of KAOUN International, global organiser of Gitex, said: “Gitex and India stand united in vision, innovation, and boundless ambition. Together, Gitex Ai India embodies the spirit, scale, and aspiration of a new digital era - with outsized impact and outcomes that only this partnership can yield. The industry has long envisioned this powerful alliance between India and Gitex, and today I’m pleased to say this partnership is realized. Gitex Ai India shall reshape the world’s tech trajectory.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

