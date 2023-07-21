Bangladesh's state-owned energy companies plan to borrow $900 million from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia-based International Islamic Trade Finance Corp (ITFC), Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) plans to borrow $400 million to import petroleum products, in addition to a $1.4 billion annual financing plan signed by ITFC and the Bangladesh government in May to facilitate the import of petroleum products from BPC between July 2023 and June 2024, the report said.

Additionally, state-owned Petrobangla plans to borrow $500 million from ITFC to import liquefied natural gas, the Bloomberg report said, citing a government document.

Petrobangla, BPC and ITFC did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)



