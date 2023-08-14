HAMBURG: The lowest offer in an international tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase and import 50,000 metric tons of wheat which closed on Sunday was assessed at $304.83 a metric ton liner out, European traders said.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Agrocorp.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been made, traders said. Bangladesh generally does not make immediate decisions about wheat purchases which can take some time to be confirmed.

Traders said other offers submitted in the tender per metric ton liner out were: Aston at $322.22, Grain Flower $313.00 and Cereal Crops at 309.00.

Liner out costs include ship unloading costs for the wheat seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel.

A separate tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 metric tons of wheat closed on Aug. 1. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)