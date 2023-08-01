The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer in an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of wheat on Tuesday was believed to be $297.47 a tonne CIF liner out, European traders said.

No purchase has yet been reported and the offers are still being considered, they said.

The offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Agrocorp for wheat sourced from either Russia, Ukraine, Romania or Australia.

CIF liner out terms include ship unloading costs for the seller. Five other trading houses submitted offers, traders said.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla. (Reporting by Michael Hogan)



