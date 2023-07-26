Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Aug. 13, they said.

Bangladesh has also previously issued another tender for 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat closing on Aug. 1.

Price offers in the latest wheat tender are sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan)



