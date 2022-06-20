PATNA, INDIA: The government of eastern Indian state of Bihar expressed grief over the death of 17 persons in lightning and thunderstorm and announced an ex-gratia of Rupees 400,000 (US$5,130.50) for the family members of each of the victims, reported Asian News International (ANI) on Monday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday tweeted, "Six people died in Bhagalpur, three in Vaishali, two in Khagaria, one in Katihar, one in Saharsa, one in Madhepura, two in Banka and one in Munger due to thunderstorm and lightning. My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of Rs 400,000 will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased."

He also appealed to people to take full vigil in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department.



