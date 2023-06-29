Double pay awaits workers who will opt to report for work today instead of enjoying the holiday.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma has reminded employers nationwide to comply with proper payment of wages during regular holidays.

'For work during the regular holiday, the employer shall pay a total of 200 percent of the employee's wage for the first eight hours of work,' Laguesma said in an advisory.

DOLE issued the advisory after Malacañang declared June 28 as a regular holiday to allow the people to celebrate Eid'l Adha.

Laguesma noted that under existing pay rules, work done in excess of eight hours shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on top of the 200 percent.

He said service rendered during a regular holiday that also falls on the rest day of a worker shall be paid 230 percent for the first eight hours.

Work done in excess of eight hours during a regular holiday that also falls on the worker's rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate.

Employees who would choose to enjoy the holiday and not to report for work are still entitled to receive 100 percent of their salary for the day.

