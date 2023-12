The "shared future community" initiative agreed between Vietnam and China during a visit to Hanoi by Chinese president Xi Jinping is an important historical milestone and a long-term direction, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a meeting with Xi on Wednesday.

Chinh said developing ties with China is Vietnam's first priority and a "strategic choice". (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)