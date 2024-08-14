Typhoon Ampil is expected to make landfall in Japan on Friday, the country's weather forecasters said Wednesday of what will be the second weather system to strike the archipelago in a week.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) forecasts that the slow-moving typhoon, currently south of Japan, will close in on the eastern or northern part of the country Friday through Saturday with a "strong force".

In an advisory at 5:05 pm (0805 GMT) Typhoon Ampil was packing gusts of up to 162 kilometres per hour and moving northeast at 15 kilometres per hour, the weather agency said.

On Monday, tropical storm Maria made landfall in northern Japan, having dumped the most rain in some areas since records began and forced the cancellation of dozens of flights.

In anticipation of the typhoon's arrival, Central Japan Railway Company said Wednesday that it will suspend its bullet train operations between Tokyo and Nagoya, a metropolis west of the capital, all day on Friday.

The suspension coincides with Japan's annual "obon" holiday -- when many Japanese return to hometowns and pay respects to ancestors.

Eastern Japan, including Tokyo, should be "on high alert for storms, high waves, landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and overflowing rivers," the JMA said.

Public broadcaster NHK warned of gusty winds that could blow away roof tiles and topple utility pole.