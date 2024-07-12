A new transit lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 was inaugurated yesterday by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and Philippine Airlines (PAL).

Located at the pre-departure area adjacent to the OFW Lounge, the new lounge offers drinking water, a cell phone charging station, a flight departure monitor and a television. Coffee will later be served to travelers.

The lounge will be maintained and operated by the MIAA while PAL will provide amenities such as charging stations and shower facilities.

