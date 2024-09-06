The Manila International Airport Authority on Thursday, September 5 announced that some international flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition brought by Super Typhoon Yagi (formerly "Enteng") and the southwest monsoon.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Cebu Pacific and China Southern Airlines have been grounded.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that the trough of the super typhoon is affecting extreme of Northern Luzon while southwest monsoon is affecting the rest of Luzon.

As of 3 p.m., Yagi is moving slowly westward and was spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility, 595 kilometers west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (19.3°North, 115.0°East).

Here are the canceled flights as of 5:30 p.m.:

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL)

KL 807/808 Taipei-Manila-Taipei

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 114/115 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5J 362/363 Manila-Macau-Manila

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

